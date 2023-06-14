Vikas Mehta: The Generation Gap with Gen Z

Being the father of a teenager, I have always been interested in the behaviour and thinking of Gen Z. I have also befriended a few teenagers whom I teach, even being part of one of their WhatsApp group. So here are some random observations. I am not at all claiming that this is some scientific research or this being a definitive guide to Gen Z. But the idea here is to generate some hypothesis and trigger debate.

There is a widespread belief that today’s youngster is more aloof and gadget or social media-driven. While I shall not dispute this, I think there is a huge upside to this. Today’s youngster is well-connected and definitely much better informed. And he or she has many more friends. May not be friends in the way we traditionally describe friends. Not the backslapping, meeting every day, knowing each other’s family types; but the online friend with whom they have video calls, exchange emojis and share information. The power of networking even without stepping out from their rooms is enormous. And it’s the last part that I think is making the difference.

My daughter wants to do sports journalism abroad. Being a fan of Arsenal Football Club, she is part of some official Arsenal groups on Snapchat, Instagram etc. She soon had on her fingertips all relevant information and most importantly feedback and assessment of various universities, faculty, course content, fees etc. And all this was first-hand, through alumni, current students, friends’ network etc. She had seen enough videos, read pithy comments and had shortlisted her favourites. Rankings be damned, reputation be damned and even placement record be damned.

When she presented her shortlist to me, I was amazed at its details and also at her clarity. Her sources of information were fellow youngsters in almost all continents. With just one thing in common: their love for football, and for Arsenal. I asked her as to why she did not depend on the websites of the universities. Why should I get influenced with one-sided, unidimensional information, full of only good content information when I can talk to some people across the globe who can give me an experienced opinion. Her riposte left me wondering whether I should look at the websites at all!

This networking has allowed the Gen Z to be more confident. The assuredness with which they talk, the depth of the subject knowledge which is not limited to just books and the rise of innate curiosity has given rise to a more confident youngster.

The other quality that I admire is the courage to accept failure. When I talk to some youngsters who are undergraduate candidates, one comes across youngsters who are maybe science students but who want to shift to humanities. This was unheard of till just a few years ago. Humanities or Arts was seen to be the domain of the laggards in education. And there was also a gender divide. Boys do not do arts. But that’s no more the case. I have met enough students, not just from the metros or urban India but also from small towns who admit that they made a mistake in their intermediate choice and are now willing to course correct. Of course, on prodding it is clear that parental pressure, which is influenced by the outdated thinking of medical or engineering as the only two rewarding career choices, was mainly the reason for their incorrect choice, but they are not ashamed to course correct or even shift to a perceived inferior domain.

It’s amazing to see how quickly a Class 10 awkward, shy, unsure, obedient teen metamorphoses into a confident, forceful and opinionated youngster. All because of their comfort levels with technology.

For this too, I will go back to the first point. Being better connected and networked the youngsters are better informed of their career choices and they understand that the choices are not limited. So, they embark on getting enough information to convince the parents and mostly are able to do so. Another tick in favour of technology.

But, invariably, this also leads to a sort of disdain towards the parents. And the phrase, you command respect not demand it, starts ringing true. I think our generation is making many sweeping generalisations. Gadgets are spoiling the child. Humanities has no future. If you are not a CA, commerce is not a good career choice. High marks are the end-all of all education. While the parents are smug in these thoughts, the youngster with technology at the fingertips, with his/her networking and with his/her fellow tech-saavy friends knows that the world is very different to what his or her parent thinks. And so, the disdain.

And therein lies a contradiction too. On one hand, parents are bemoaning too much time spent on gadgets and social media and, on the other hand, there is also the preening about the child being tech-saavy or being able to look for discounts on ecommerce sites. All this is not lost on the youngster. Nicknames, descriptors, unflattering adjectives are par for the course for parents. Do not get me wrong. The respect is not all gone but its scope is narrowed down to maybe just the parents efforts and struggles and what they have provided to the child. It’s the technology divide that causes the problem.

That’s the reason why I think we should stop portraying technology as the evil which has overtaken our children. It’s not all gloom and doom. Excess of anything is bad and the same is true in the case of technology. So, let’s stop making technology our favourite whipping boy.

Multitasking and time management are two areas in which Gen Z contradicts itself. The ability to multitask has increased. They will be chatting online, while watching a movie and at the same time finishing the homework. Maybe it’s the ability to compartmentalise each activity and very short focus spans that enable them to do multitask, but I do find quality in their execution. They are doing everything with great aplomb and zest. Unfortunately, this has led them to ignore time management. Their confidence leads them to do things last minute, not plan and even the preparation falls short.

But one area which really saddens me is the utter neglect that Gen Z has towards environmental issues. I know this will be an unpopular observation, but I think most Gen Z, while aware of the issues believe that the threat is still not real or upon us. The selfishness which our generation showed to grow and thrive individually at all costs is also visible in Gen Z. Sure, they make the right noises. Sure, many do work with environmental NGO’s. Sure, they will make some obligatory gestures and participation, but my understanding is that their thinking is about me first making hay. Me first fulfilling my wants and desires. Environment, sustainability, circular economy are good jargons. And these must be sprouted at the right forums, seems to be the thinking.

Don’t get me wrong. I am no better. But, my time has come and gone. I did not seize it. My regret is that given so much technology, so much of networking and so much of knowledge, I would have expected Gen Z to not think like me, at least on this one issue.