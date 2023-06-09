Venice TV & Branded Content Festival 2023: Entries Close June 30

08 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

The Venice TV and Branded Content Award Festival follows the Venice Film Festival every year.

Calling all Media companies and TV Channels, Ad Film and Content producers, Program Production and Content companies, Digital and Branded Content companies to participate in this prestigious Festival.

Indian companies have done well in winning Awards in recent times.

Viacom has won Golds every year in the last 4 years for Nickelodeon and Big Boss while Zee, Sony and Freemantle have also won awards in previous years.

In 2021 Viacom Nickelodeon’s Identity won a Gold while Zee 5 and Freemantle won Finalists for Barot House TV Film and Ted Talks Nayi Baat respectively.

There are 19 categories with key ones being Branded Content, Documentary,News, Reality TV, Comedy, Sport, Light Entertainment, Program Promotion, Performing Arts, Children/Youth, Best of Technical, New Talent, Best Soap / TV Novella, Animation, Cinematography, Direction, Cross Platform Programming etc.

Many leading lights from global TV networks like Disney, BBC, ITV, Sky Italia, Fox, Kansai TV etc are on the jury every year.

This year’s Jury includes Carlo Arturo Sigon, President Italian Directors Guild; Alan Holland, Head of Documentary, BBC Studios; Arild Erikstad, President IMZ; Virginia Lim, Chief Content Officer, Mediacorp Singapore; Paula Kirchner, Unscripted Content Director, Warner Bros. Discovery, Latin America.

Sunita Uchil, Exec VP, Zee Entertainment is also on the Jury from India.

The Festival is supported by Egta(Brussels), ACT and the City of Venice

The Venice TV and Branded Content Festival is open for entries.

The deadline for submission of entries is June 30, 2023.

Details on VeniceTVAward.com.