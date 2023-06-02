Vedantu & Dentsu Creative launch The Everything Book

02 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Vedantu, in partnership with Dentsu Creative India, has developed a patented network aggregator device nestled in a book titled, ‘The Everything Book’. The device aims to bridge the connectivity gap by providing high-speed internet access to the most remote and disconnected parts of India. The goal is to provide children in these areas with a fair opportunity to access the education they rightfully deserve.

Said Pulkit Jain, Co-founder, Vedantu: “We want to bring quality education to every child in the country, but without the internet, you cannot stream online courses. Children of rural India have so much potential which we’re losing out on because of a lack of supporting infrastructure. We worked with DENTSU CREATIVE to bring the idea ‘Everything Book’ alive to make sure quality learning reaches as many children as it could in our country.”

Added Aalap Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Creative Experience, West, Dentsu Creative India: “The Everything Book has the potential to democratise education in the country. It is simple to use, is portable, and can be easily held and moved around letting children who don’t even have a proper classroom to sit in, let alone proper books and resources, to study connect to the internet and stream the latest syllabus and learn from the best teachers at Vedantu.”