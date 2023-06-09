Uber launches advertising solutions

By Our Staff

Uber’s advertising division and Uber India have launched Journey Ads, and partnering with Httpool by Aleph to help connect India’s brands with ad solutions.

Journey Ads, an initiative from Uber’s advertising division, offers an engaging way for brands to connect with consumers throughout the entire ride process – from the moment they book their trip through to the end of their ride. Journey Ads deliver brands unparalleled share-of-voice and consumer attention from millions of riders across the region.

Uber’s partnership with Httpool by Aleph will help connect India’s brands with these effective and high impact advertising surfaces. With an innovative set of proprietary technology, performance solutions, and extensive market knowledge, Httpool by Aleph enables advertisers to connect with their audiences in the most effective ways, consistently maximizing their ROI.

Dr Mark Grether, VP, General Manager of Uber advertising said: “Since Journey Ads launched last year, we’ve seen advertisers embrace the surface with click through rates above 3% and an average global view time of over 100 seconds – both well above industry standards, Given that impact, it’s exciting to see this impactful advertising surface scale in India.”

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia added: “The Uber advertising team’s surfaces, such as Journey Ads and in-car tablets, offer brands a unique opportunity to grow relationships with consumers by connecting them at a moment when a customer is uniquely attentive. I’m excited to see this offering expand to give more Indian brands a space to create meaningful audience engagement.”

Rabin Yaghoubi, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Aleph, added: “We are proud to partner with Uber to bring its unique advertising solutions to India. This is a milestone moment for on-the-move digital advertising globally. Connecting brands with consumers is in Aleph’s DNA and partnering with Uber in the region allows us to leave our mark together from the start of the journey.”

Amit Gupta, Managing Director with Httpool by Aleph in India, reiterated the significance of the partnership. “We are proud to partner with Uber to help bring its unique advertising solutions to India. The collaboration between Uber and Httpool by Aleph has unlocked an extraordinary opportunity to tap into the vast potential of reaching consumers during their journeys by leveraging the power of Journey Ads and in-car Tablets. This enables Indian brands to establish meaningful connections with potential buyers throughout their entire travel experience.”