TTK Healthcare releases new brand film

02 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

MsChief, TTK Healthcare’s sexual pleasure brand for women, has unveiled its all-new brand film. The new brand film traces the journey of five women from different walks of life who challenge the norm and shatter everyday stereotypes through their choices.

On the launch of the brand film, Vishal Vyas, AVP Marketing, TTK Healthcare said: “MsChief rejects the idea that women should settle for diminished or muted pleasure. Today, women are forging ahead with milestones in all industries and fields, have broken barriers in terms of pay parity and education, but the pleasure gap is something which needs to be addressed equally openly. MsChief empowers women to claim their pleasure with their range of products, and the brand film reflects that.”