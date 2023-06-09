The Physics & Metaphysics of Brands

08 Jun,2023

By Ashoke Agarrwal

Recently the debate among advertising circles has been about which medium builds brands better. Some say mass media builds brands, while digital is just about click-bait and conversion. Others vehemently disagree. The debate amuses me and reminds me of John Wanamaker’s famous quote:” ‘Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is I don’t know which half. ‘

Brands are complex entities that go well beyond the machinations of advertising and even marketing.

The German physicist Werner Heisenberg once declared that “the universe is not only stranger than we think, it is stranger than we can think.” In the convoluted matrix of the universe, brands, in their simplest form, are akin to quantum particles, governed by an esoteric blend of physics and metaphysics.

A brand’s observable ‘physics’ operates in the tangible realm, shaping and being shaped by market dynamics, consumer psychology, and competitive landscapes. In the famous words of Peter Drucker: “Business has only two functions – marketing and innovation.” Brands are the fulcrum that delicately balances both.

On the other hand, the ‘metaphysics’ of brands is an abstract, ephemeral construct existing in the realm of perception, values, and emotions. Much like Schrödinger’s cat, these metaphysical entities exist in a superposition of states driven by the observer’s perception. Renowned anthropologist Margaret Mead once stated: “What people say, what people do, and what people say they do are entirely different things.” Brand perceptions exist similarly in the minds of consumers, often disparate from the brand’s physical manifestation.

In their dualistic nature, brands reflect the curious dance between objectivity and subjectivity, tangibility and intangibility. Steve Jobs, the maestro of branding, once said: “Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.” This eloquently encapsulates the physics and metaphysics of branding, the holistic amalgamation of form, function, and perception.

Brands do not exist in isolation; they’re contextual, evolving within the sociopolitical milieu. Politicians, for instance, have masterfully utilised the principles of brand-building. The politics of identity, symbolism, and perception are woven into the brand fabric of political personas. As Niccolò Machiavelli aptly put it in ‘The Prince’, “Men generally judge more by the eye than by the hand, for everyone can see and few can feel.”

Cultural brands, meanwhile, straddle across physical geography and metaphysical mindscapes, drawing upon shared stories, histories, and values. Brands like the Olympic Games or the Super Bowl have transcended beyond sporting events, symbolizing universal values of human resilience, unity, and aspiration. Echoing cultural anthropologist Clifford Geertz’s observation, “Culture is the fabric of meaning in terms of which human beings interpret their experience and guide their action.”The rapidly growing strength of IPL is about more than just cricket and spectacle. Its deeper resonance arises from the fact that it represents India’s growing clout on the world stage and the aspirations of young people from India’s hinterlands.

Brands, too, have permeated into the realm of science and technology. Brands like SpaceX and Tesla are more than companies; they represent the daring spirit of human innovation, echoing Einstein’s audacious sentiment, “Imagination is more important than knowledge.”

Religion, the epitome of metaphysical constructs, uses branding principles to foster faith and unity among its followers. The symbols, rituals, and narratives are brand elements that differentiate one faith from another. As Voltaire wisely noted, “If God did not exist, it would be necessary to invent him.”

Artistic brands, from Van Gogh’s Starry Night to Banksy’s graffiti, are profound expressions of human emotion and perception. These are creative works and powerful brands that elicit intense emotions and debate. As Pablo Picasso said, “Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.”

To summarise, brands exist in a dynamic interplay between physics and metaphysics, objective reality and subjective perception. This understanding is a powerful tool for brand builders, enabling them to navigate the complex branding universe.

Paraphrasing the words of British novelist Terry Pratchett: “People think that stories are shaped by people. In fact, it’s the other way around.” Brands, too, shape and are shaped by the people who create, sustain, and consume them. They are living entities, existing at the intersection of reality and imagination, constantly evolving with the shifting sands of time and culture.

Moreover, brands serve as a mirror of societal evolution. They respond to and drive changes in social norms, ethical standards, and consumer attitudes. Brands like Patagonia and Ben & Jerry’s stand as a testament to this phenomenon, embodying ethical business practices and social activism, thereby shaping consumer behaviour and societal expectations.

This echoes the sentiments of the American sociologist Charles Horton Cooley, who wrote, “An individual is a product of society, and society is a product of individuals.”

At times, the marketing of brands creates more powerful entities than the mother brand. A case in point is Vimal – the textile brand. Brand archaeology discovered that the brand’s “Only Vimal” slogan echoes more strongly today than the brand itself. Consequently, the brand has morphed from “Vimal” to “Only Vimal”. It is likely in the context of middle-class aspirations, the slogan “Hamara Bajaj” is a stronger brand than the “Bajaj” brand itself.

The technological revolution has further blurred the line between the physics and metaphysics of brands. Augmented reality, virtual reality, and the metaverse have brought about a new era of experiential branding, transforming how brands interact with consumers. The renowned cyberpunk author William Gibson captured this sentiment perfectly when he said: “The future is already here – it’s just not evenly distributed.”

The essence of a brand, thus, goes beyond its physical products or services. It delves into beliefs, experiences, and emotions, creating a unique metaphysical space for its audience. This is best captured by poet Maya Angelou’s famous quote, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

The influence of brands in shaping human behaviour and societal norms further highlights their metaphysical aspect. Brands can sway public opinion, trigger emotional responses, and incite action, much like the fables and mythologies of yore. This is reminiscent of Joseph Campbell’s musings, “Myths are public dreams, dreams are private myths.”

In conclusion, the interplay between the physics and metaphysics of brands is a compelling spectacle, a dance of substance and perception, reality and imagination. Brands have evolved beyond mere business assets, transforming into cultural artefacts, societal influencers, and symbols of human aspiration. Reflecting on Albert Einstein’s philosophical musing, “Reality is merely an illusion, albeit a very persistent one,” we might say, “Brands are illusions, albeit very persistent and persuasive ones.” In the grand scheme of things, the physics and metaphysics of brands serve as powerful engines in the narrative of human civilisation.

The best marketing and advertising people understand that the art and science of brand-building incorporate a complex interaction of social, cultural, psychological and economic factors that go beyond the functional attributes of a product or service.