The Marcom Avenue launches own production house

01 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

The Marcom Avenue (TMA), marketing agency, launches its own production house, The Woah Films.

The Woah Films aspires to establish itself as a comprehensive hub catering to all production requirements, providing a wide array of services encompassing Brand Films, DVCs, Script Writing, Video Production, 2D and 3D Animation, Concept Photoshoots, Product Photoshoot, Artist Management, VFX & Post, and CGI & Animation.

Sid Sagar Virmani, Group Account Head, The Marcom Avenue: “We are incredibly excited to introduce The Woah Films to the world,”. “Our new venture will cater to the paradigm shift in advertising, moving away from standard TV commercials (TVCs) towards short videos keeping the art of storytelling still intact. The virality factor of the content relies on a compelling storyline that addresses pain points and touches hearts. In the information age, people are bombarded with information, resulting in a significantly reduced attention span. If your content fails to capture attention within 3-4 seconds, it is likely to be scrolled away. We recognize the importance of integrating technology into the realm of video production, and with AI in the picture, the game has completely changed. Our team comprises exceptional individuals equipped with state-of-the-art resources and modern studios, enabling us to bring each story to life.”