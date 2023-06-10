Tata Sampann Yumside launches new campaign

09 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Tata Consumer Product launches a new campaign for Tata Sampann Yumside’s range of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products. The campaign “Aap Prem se khaiye, Duniya rukegi” is more than just a celebration of the new range. It is an invitation to savour the joy of eating, and to embrace the happiness that comes with every delicious meal.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Deepika Bhan, President – Packaged Foods, Tata Consumer Products, said, “At Tata Consumer Products, we understand the needs of our consumers for convenient meal options that do not compromise on taste or quality. With Tata Sampann Yumside, we are proud to offer an innovative range of delicious and easy-to-prepare meals for those who seek convenience. Our new campaign ‘Aap Prem se khaiye, Duniya rukegi’ encourages everyone to cherish the happiness that comes with every delicious meal and take a moment to enjoy their food, no matter how busy, or in the case of the film adventurous their day may be- indicating that the world can wait! Tata Sampann Yumside represents a significant opportunity for Indian consumers who are seeking convenient and tasty meal solutions. The Yumside range complements our core portfolio of offerings in the foods category and opens up newer opportunities in this fast-growing segment. We are confident that the Tata Sampann brand will help amplify the differentiation and quality credentials of the products. This will help us synergize the foods portfolio better and take the new TATA Sampann Yumside range to the next level of growth, strengthening our presence in the RTE and RTC categories.”