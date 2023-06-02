Swati Sahoo joins Raffles Udaipur Hotel

By Our Staff

Raffles Udaipur is pleased to announce the appointment of Swati Sahoo as the new Head of Marketing. With 10+ years of experience in the hospitality industry, Swati brings a wealth of expertise to her new role at Raffles Udaipur.

As Head of Marketing, Swati will be overseeing the hotel’s marketing and communications efforts, aiming to elevate the hotel’s profile and establish a remarkable presence. Collaborating closely with the management team, she will play a vital role in formulating and executing strategies that enhance the hotel’s visibility. Swati will actively explore strategic partnerships and collaborations that align with Raffles Udaipur’s brand value. By forging alliances with like-minded organizations, she aims to create unique experiences for guests and enhance the hotel’s reputation among its competitors.

Said Rajesh Namby, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur: “We are excited to have Swati on board with us, at the first Raffles in India. Her dynamic personality coupled with her passion for marketing and hospitality will definitely prove to be an asset to us.”