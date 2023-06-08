Suneil Shetty ties up with Tata Play

07 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Tata Play, content distribution platform, launches a new platform service – Har Ghar Startup – for budding entrepreneurs and Start-up enthusiasts. Tata Play and Suniel Shetty’s FTC Talent have come together to make knowledge on the Start-up sector accessible through Har Ghar Startup. It can help potential entrepreneurs to set up their own business and help existing entrepreneurs to expand by providing access to mentors and aid in getting government funding.

Har Ghar Startup’s content is produced and curated in association with FTC Talent and is supported by NITI Aayog and Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL). The library includes shows like Horses Stable, Har Ghar Karobar, Inside Industries, Business Ki Paathshala, Star Startups, amongst others, along with vignettes comprising of titles like Startup shots which captures Quick tips and Startup mantras, to name a few. The service is available on 510 and is free for all Tata Play subscribers. For anytime, anywhere access, the content is also available on the Tata Play mobile app.

Commenting on the launch, Tata Play’s MD & CEO, Harit Nagpal said: “With this initiative, we aim to help self-starters by connecting them with the best start-up experts from across the country.”

Congratulating Tata Play and FTC TALENT on this initiative, G20 Sherpa, GOI, Amitabh Kant added: “In the past decade, India has taken massive strides towards creating a quality entrepreneurship ecosystem. Under the leadership of our Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, who envisions India as a global powerhouse across sectors, we have strived to enable a steady rise in the country’s business environment. My heartiest congratulations to Tata Play and FTC TALENT on taking this goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat forward with a unique service like Har Ghar Startup. Tata Play’s precedence and reach through the medium of satellite Television, will help us reach millions of homes and provide inspiration to every enterprising individual. I hope more and more Indians benefit from such initiatives.”

Actor and Founder, FTC Talent, Suniel Shetty said: “As an entrepreneur, I often found myself trying to seek useful information through different mediums with little or no success. After speaking with several other business owners across India, I realised that the lack of accurate information on the subject is a country-wide gap. Har Ghar Startup is my first step towards creating a knowledge-sharing ecosystem for budding and established entrepreneurs. I am excited to join forces with Tata Play to take a step towards making India Aatmanirbhar with this initiative.”