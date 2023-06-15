Sumanta Bose assumes expanded leadership role @ Star

By Our Staff

Disney Star has expanded role of Sumanta Bose, who has been appointed as the Business Head for Star Plus and Star Utsav. In a significant development, Bose has also been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the content for Disney+ Hotstar Hindi specials, further enhancing Disney Star’s position in the Indian entertainment industry. This strategic move comes as Kevin Vaz, former head of network entertainment channels, decides to pursue an exciting opportunity outside Disney Star. The organizational changes have paved the way for the next generation of leaders to step up and take on larger roles within the company.

Reporting directly to Gaurav Banerjee, Head of TV and Disney+Hotstar Content Studio, Bose will leverage his expertise to propel the success of Star Plus and Star Utsav. Additionally, he will assume the responsibility of leading content development for Star Plus, Star Jalsha, and Disney+Hotstar Hindi Specials, further solidifying Disney+Hotstar’s position as a dominant player in the Indian entertainment industry. In his new role, Sumanta Bose will play a pivotal role in shaping the content strategy, driving innovation, and fostering creative excellence across Star Plus, Star Utsav, Star Jalsha, and Disney+Hotstar Hindi Specials. His exemplary leadership skills, combined with his extensive experience in the industry, will enable him to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver compelling content that resonates with audiences.