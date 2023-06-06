Sumant Bhattacharya joins Publicis Worldwide as EVP of Strategy

06 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Publicis Worldwide India (PWW) has appointed Sumant Bhattacharya as its Executive Vice President, Strategy. In his new role at Publicis Worldwide, Bhattacharya will be responsible for developing brand solutions, and he will report to Snehasis Bose, Chief Strategy Officer at Publicis Worldwide India, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate. In addition to his responsibilities at Publicis Worldwide India, Bhattacharya will also oversee the planning for Propagate businesses.

Prior to joining Publicis Worldwide India, Bhattacharya served as the National Head for Communications Planning at Motivator. He has also held positions at agencies such as Lowe Lintas, Grey, JWT, Leo Burnett, and Mudra, among others.

Said Bose: “Sumant’s diverse experience across the spectrum of communications makes him a unique professional to work with. Looking at the intersection of culture, technology, sales, marketing, and media, his lens and therefore solutions are new and fresh. I am looking forward to partnering with him in offering our clients outstanding business growth solutions and delivering on Publicis Worldwide’s mission of ‘Creativity To Drive Brand Value.”

Added Bhattacharya: “In today’s business landscape, brands must leverage all available means to amplify their voice. Publicis Worldwide’s philosophy of strategic creative ideas, backed by data and technology resonated with me the most. The agency’s leadership and the entire team embody this philosophy energetically and passionately. I am eager to contribute to the creation of brand-out, demand-generating strategies combined with conversion-oriented, demand-harvesting approaches. In short, I am committed to delivering work that upholds strategic rigour and delivers exceptional results.”