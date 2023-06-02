Shripad Kulkarni launches WHXprts, for advice on women’s health

02 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Veteran advertising agency professional Shripad Kulkarni has announced the launch of WHXprts (short for Women Health Experts).

It has been launched with an intention to provide more impetus to the cause of preventive health of women, notes a communique, adding: apart from English, the platform will also be available in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.

Speaking on the launch of Whxprts.com, Kulkarni said: “We must focus more and more on Purpose Driven Brands and initiatives. Women’s Health experts.com or WH experts.com is a purpose driven initiative, to improve preventive healthcare among women of India. We will trigger questions and encourage women to be inquisitive about their health. We will ensure all the questions are answered in a simple manner by doctors and in seven Indian languages. The platform will be powered by intuitive search by topics, AI-assisted chatbots with byte-sized, comprehensive, information on all topics, moderated and validated by a panel of doctors..”

The 360-degree platform will, in due course, have doctors, patients and brands interact in a meta format E – Knowledge Expo too. It will have the doctors go live, expert videos, Interactive Knowledge Centre, games, and relevant shopping possibilities as well. The launch will begin with the motherhood and pregnancy special. A public service campaign will promote visiting the Doctor in the preconception stage itself to reduce potential risks. Plans are also on the anvil to stage two online knowledge expositions on pregnancy and fertility.