Shemaroo & Seven Network collaborate

08 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Shemaroo Entertainment Limited has joined with the Seven Network, one of Australia’s media companies to launch Shemaroo Bollywood, the first-ever Bollywood F.A.S.T. (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel in Australia. This strategic collaboration marks Shemaroo’s first venture with a major broadcaster in the region and sets the stage for an immersive Indian entertainment experience for Australian viewers. Shemaroo Bollywood will be available for free on Seven Network’s streaming platform, 7plus+, providing seamless access to a vast library of iconic Indian/Bollywood movies.

Nishith Varshneya, Head of International Business & India Digital Syndication – Shemaroo, said: “At Shemaroo, we are constantly exploring new opportunities to showcase our vast library of Bollywood to audiences across the globe. Our collaboration with Seven Network to launch Shemaroo Bollywood in Australia is a significant step towards achieving this goal. We believe that Bollywood movies and songs have the power to connect varied cultures. With Seven Network’s established presence and expertise in the Australia, we are confident that this partnership will enable us to reach a wider audience and provide them with a delightful entertainment experience. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration holds and look forward to a successful journey together.”

Seven West Media Chief Digital Officer, Gereurd Roberts, added: “Shemaroo Bollywood on 7plus symbolises Seven’s commitment to bring the most compelling, diverse and global content to Australian audiences, for free. Through our unique collaboration with Shemaroo Entertainment, we are incredibly proud to introduce 7plus viewers to Australia’s first premium Hindi FAST channel and enrich 7plus with a colourful tapestry of captivating Indian cinema. Seven is Australia’s leader in FAST channels. So far in 2023 we have streamed over 250 million FAST channel minutes, up 195% on the same period last year.”