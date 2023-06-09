Sanjeev Kotnala: Sex as Sport: Missing a vital step in Human Evolution

08 Jun,2023

By Sanjeev Kotnala

Mr Verma, my dear friend and mentor, termed recognition of ‘Sex as Sport’ as the last step in the chain of Human emotional and intelligence evolution. He said we have all got it wrong. We have been blind to the cues the Animal Kingdom has been giving. We missed the cues from the evolution of sexual language – chase, climax, sustenance, demand, mutual, pleasure, performance and others.

Maybe sex was never meant to be only about creating a legacy and momentarily pleasure with or without a partner. Sex is the world’s most underrated sport.

SWEEDEN DECLARES SEX AS A SPORT.

The News18.com article said Sweden has declared sex as a sport, and the first-ever sex competition is scheduled to take place early next week- went viral in all old boys WhatsApp groups. And today, on June 8th, the anticipated European Sex Championship would have taken place under the able guidance of the Swedish Sex Federation. Many may consider the anticipated sex-sports rounds tough – but that is what sports performance, endurance and excellence are all about. And the possibilities exist for demonstration in foreplay, oral sex, penetration, and knowledge of the erogenous zones. The private affair will be scored by judges and the public both!

SEX AS SPORT- FALSE REPORT

Then there is a dampener of sorts. A frstpost.com report states that the idea came from the owner of the Swedish Sex Federation, which wanted sex to be classified as a sport. They applied to enrol the association as a member of the country’s National Sports Confederation in January. But the same was rejected.

So not sure if it is happening. It should not be a surprise as when it comes to sex- faking it is real!

Maybe humankind has lost an important step in evolution. Perhaps we have all got excited too soon.

SEX TOY INDUSTRY MISSED AN OPPORTUNITY.

Suppose it does happen and gets the right momentum. In that case, it will be good news to the sex toys marketers and brands like sophisticated and luxury brands like LELO and Jimmyjane , Fleshlight and Tenga- specialists in male menstruators, We-Vibe – expert in couple vibrators, Womanizer – the clitoral stimulator with air pressure technology, Satisfyer , Lovehoney , Tenga and not to forget our own Indian brand LoveDepot . These toys include a vast range of high-quality vibrators, massagers, intimate accessories like lingerie, and other adult products. After all, we all are the same- we all have lust and seek peak sexual pleasure.

The problem is simple. Most are in awe of these products and do not have the necessary exposure or experience. Each of the sex toys comes with unique offerings and specialities. One must invest time to research and choose from trusted brands made from body-safe materials and meet safety standards. This is one area that the brands face a problem. However, digital space could be an answer to the problem as e-commerce has been for ordering and delivery.

Acknowledging and identifying the athletic nature of sex and accepting it as a sport should spark a revolution in the world of pleasure-enhancing gadgets. Expect new technology-based astonishing variety of pleasure-inducing gadgets catering to every taste and desire. Sex as Sports will help remove the taboo and help individuals embrace the notion of training and conditioning their bodies for peak performance. Sex toys will be the ones coming to their aid and benefit.

SEX AS A SPORT, A POSSIBLE UPTAKE LOST.

Maybe, the Sex Championship could push the boundaries. New definitions may be accepted, and perhaps it will no longer be confined to dimly lit adult stores or hush-hush conversations, just like the acceptance of gambling. The sale of sex toys should experience an explosive surge and enter the mainstream market.

This is a historic moment. Sex toy and adult gadgets manufacturers are expected to catch the wave and introduce new cutting-edge technology with ingenious features catering cater to the competitive spirit of sexual athletes. It will not wring to expect the sex toys industry to push the boundaries of innovation, leaving customers spoiled for choice.

Last I heard, the ‘I’ brand was to unveil a plethora of measurement parameters tracked on its watch but stopped short on the Monday broadcast. Maybe worried about the suits that few smart sex toy manufacturers had to settle for data collection. This small hurdle would soon be overcome as the main players are already discussing self-regulation.

Time to invest in their stock that may help the stock market climax to dizzying heights as sex toys and other adult gadgets help individuals and couples to experiment, learn, and unleash their inner athlete- hopefully helping in better life together or alone.

SEX AS OLYMPIC SPORTS BEFORE CRICKET.

One can see different reactions to the Sex as Sport statement. However, it is a no-brainer, and Vermajee believes we could have sex as a regular Olympics sport before cricket.

It requires physical exertion and is better than boring marathons or sweaty basketball games. It can help you keep fit and save on gym memberships. We’re talking cardio, acrobatics, strength and endurance training and flexibility. You name it. Sex has got it covered.

Sex is a sport that embraces creativity and improvisation. , and requires mental agility. It’s like a dance, with synchronised moves, receptive rhythm, exploring new positions like avant-garde choreographers. A sport that is an art form in its own right.

It is the ultimate test of endurance and, at the same time, requires intense mental focus and strategy. The ability to read your partner’s body language, anticipate evolving desires, and make split-second decisions. The best one could be rewarded with an earth-shattering climax much before the metal after the fabulous teamwork of synchronised thrusts and moans.

NET-NET

Sex may finally get the rightful place and be recognised as ‘The Ultimate Sport’. As Vermajee would say, holding his glass of whisky and dreaming of days gone by, it’s time to do away with the outdated perception of sex as a mere pleasure enhancer or legacy of human desire. Let’s acknowledge the athleticism, physicality, creativity, and mental fortitude it demands. The newfound recognition of sex as a sport will liberate consumers and empower them to openly explore and purchase these pleasure-enhancing marvels without guilt. Don’t be surprised if these are the new gift items.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are meant to be sarcastic and humorous with a touch of marketing reality. ChatGPT and Vermajee helped in curating this article. Remember, when it comes to sex, consent, communication, and safety in all intimate interactions are essential. No Means No.