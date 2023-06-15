Sandipan Bhattacharyya is CCO, Grey South Asia

14 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Sandipan Bhattacharyya, Managing Director (MD) & Chief Creative Officer (CCO), GREY group India, has been elevated to the newly created role of Chief Creative Officer, GREY group, South Asia. In his new position, in addition to India, Bhattacharyya will also focus on strengthening GREY’s creative offering across Pakistan and Bangladesh and provide clients with exceptional creative output to drive business growth.

An award-winning creative, Bhattacharyya has over 23 years of experience in advertising. Prior to GREY, he worked at BBDO and Saatchi & Saatchi in significant leadership roles. Under his tenure, GREY India has achieved many notable creative milestones. He led the agency to win multiple Lions at Cannes, India’s first D&AD Yellow Pencil in Design, a Grand Prix and over a dozen metals at Spikes, Adfest, One Show and several Effies. In addition, he has played a major creative role in expanding the agency’s transition into a truly integrated one with ideas for a digital-first world.

Nirvik Singh, Global CCO & President International – Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Latam said: “Under Sandi’s leadership, GREY India has launched some of the most iconic, award-winning campaigns in the last decade. His understanding of cultural nuances and leveraging these insights is superb. In his new role, he is well-positioned to create more ground-breaking, famously effective work for our clients across South Asia and can continue to push our borderless philosophy and build a culture that nurtures the best creative talent across the region.”