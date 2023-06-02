Rahul Dravid backs Farmley dry fruits

02 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Dry fruits and nuts specialist, Farmley, has announced the appointment of Rahul Dravid as its first brand ambassador.

Said Abhishek Agarwal – Co-Founder, Farmley: “Having him on board with Farmley is heart-warming, and we are proud to welcome Rahul Dravid to the family. Being a celebrated cricketer, Dravid has always been committed to being healthy, which helps us rightly position ourselves as a brand that believes in keeping the healthy in the dry fruits & nuts segment intact by eliminating the middlemen and offering adulteration-free products. With Rahul’s support, we aim to further expand our brand presence and connect with a wider audience, while upholding our promise of delivering premium and pure dry fruits & nuts.”