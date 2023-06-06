Prosumer Report 2023: Go frugal to save planet

05 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

The Havas Group unveiled the Havas 2023 Prosumer Report that polled over 12,929 people across 30 markets including India, Brazil, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. Prosumers are today’s leading influencers and market drivers. They have been a focus of Havas studies for two decades.

Speaking about the findings, Anirban Mozumdar, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Creative India said: “As the world embraces Joyful frugality, the Prosumer Report notes that Indians are ahead of the forefront of the curve. From cultural belief to an urgent need to preserve the planet in crisis, Indian prosumers want to witness the influence of their contributions and make frugal choices not for the sake of value, but for the greater good. What’s even more interesting is their willingness to accept government directives, even they are hard ones. Prosumers also view brands and companies as the most responsible and capable of making the greatest impact.”

Our findings show that less is more, notes a communique. Key findings include:

:: In India, 84% prosumers believe that bigger institutions like brands & businesses, local communities, and government bodies are responsible for causing climate change.

:: The motivation to adopt a frugal lifestyle is driven by a desire for a healthier way of living (89%) and ecological concerns (70%) more than economic reasons (47%).

:: 93% Indians prosumers agree that they will act towards the environment when they can measure the impact of their actions.

:: 70% Indian Prosumers feel that we must impose rules, even hard ones, and not wait for everyone’s good will.

:: To live in a more frugal world, we must ban advertising for Fossil Fuel companies (51%), Big promotional events (45%), Fast Fashion (36%), Meat (35%), Plane & Plane companies (28%) and Cars (22%).

:: Prosumers are willing to adopt a frugal lifestyle by saving energy (82%) and reducing their consumption (61%) but are not willing to compromise on lifestyle experiences such as consuming meat or traveling on long-haul flights.

:: In India, consumers perceive that solution to climate issues will emerge through new technology (69%) rather than changing their behaviour (31%).