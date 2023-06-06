Pernod Ricard retains Wavemaker India

06 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

If there was a 21-year variant of Chivas Regal, Pernod Ricard’s bestselling whiskey brand, the folks at Wavemaker India could well be pulling out. The media agency of GroupM has retained the media mandate of Pernod Ricard India. Wavemaker has been associated with the brand since 2002 as its media partner.

As a part of the mandate, Wavemaker will oversee all services throughout the marketing funnel. Wavemaker’s Delhi office will continue to service the media mandate.

Said Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India: “Wavemaker showcased a solid vision that is aligned to our values and transformational journey striving for greater impact, innovation, and efficiency. It included a robust future facing strategy, team structure, processes, new technology integration and enhanced data science capabilities. We are delighted to continue our long and mutually beneficial relationship with them.”

Added Prasanth Kumar CEO – South Asia, GroupM: “This is truly a remarkable and exhilarating moment for all of us. We are thankful to the leadership at Pernod Ricard India for their unwavering support. Being consistently acknowledged as a trusted partner brings us deep humility. At Wavemaker and GroupM, we are committed to delivering unmatched excellence and innovative solutions that drive success for Pernod Ricard’s esteemed brands.”

Speaking on retaining the media mandate, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said: “This is a moment of pride for all of us at Wavemaker and GroupM. Pernod Ricard India is one of the most prestigious brands we have been associated for more than 2 decades, and it’s an absolute honour for us to continue this relationship further. The retention is a ratification of our efforts and deep understanding of Pernod Ricard India’s business and our capabilities to deliver innovative solutions in media and marketing communications. I am extremely grateful to Pernod Ricard India for reaffirming their faith in us.”

Added Mansi Datta, Chief Client Officer & Office Head – North & East, Wavemaker India said, “I am falling short of words to express the excitement on retaining the media mandate for Pernod Ricard. We are extremely happy and thrilled to start a new chapter in this next lap of our relationship. Wavemaker and Pernod Ricard India together have created many industry firsts media and content partnerships. We are committed to continue creating unmatched brand solutions and help Pernod Ricard India build stronger consumer connects going forward.”