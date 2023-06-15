Parachute Advansed Gold ‘Interrupts’ Zee with campaign

15 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Marico Limited’s Parachute Advansed Gold, a contemporary hair-nourishment & beauty brand, is shaking up the traditional approach to marketing campaigns and breaking through the clutter with Contextual Interruption Marketing. Through the brand’s latest campaign #NoBaalBanka, Parachute Advansed Gold in partnership with Madison Media Ultra and Team WPP, aims to capture the impact summer heat has on hair and how PA Gold makes sure hair stays nourished and protected during this heat.

With an aim to effectively grab their consumers’ attention, Parachute Advansed Gold has used disruptive, contextual marketing across leading consumer interest platforms – ZeeTV, Zee5 and YouTube.

Sharing her insights on this disruptive campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said: “Over time, Parachute Advansed Gold has built a strong, trusting bond with its consumers through effective communication and consistent product quality. Our latest campaign for Parachute Advansed Gold #NoBaalBanka, aims to disrupt the clutter of summer campaigns with a strong, contextually placed message to surprise and connect with our consumers when they are highly engaged. This, we believe will help us establish a genuine connection while leaving a lasting impact.”

Jolene Fernandes Solanki, Chief Operating Officer, Madison Media Ultra added: “At our agency, we are constantly seeking innovative ways to break through the clutter and engage audiences effectively. The #NoBaalBanka campaign for Parachute Advansed Gold showcases our expertise in Contextual Interruption Marketing, creating disruption during the summer season. By integrating the brand seamlessly into popular serials both on TV /OTT and through trending YouTube videos. We have successfully connected with the target audience. We are proud to have collaborated with Marico & Zee on this unique and engaging campaign.”

Speaking on the interruption Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited said: “As a pioneer in the Indian media landscape, Zee has always been at the forefront in delivering innovative advertising solutions for its esteemed clients. We are delighted to partner with Marico for its #NoBaalBanka campaign leveraging a unique Contextual Interruption Marketing format on Zee TV and Zee5. This is a first of its kind solution on Zee TV making it a very special campaign indeed. I’m excited to team up with Marico on this unique campaign which is sure to resonate deeply with the audience.”