NBA Style unveils new campaign

13 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

NBA Style unveils a new campaign to mark the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. In honour, it has launched an all-new series, “All The Way Up”, which explores the convergence between hip-hop and basketball by highlighting the stories of artists who are revolutionising the industry not just with their sound, but also with what they have to say. With popular names like GD 47, Hanumankind, Irfana Hameed, and Fotty Seven, the series captures the rising hip-hop culture in India.

From uncovering their inspirations to discussing the influences that have helped them create their own unique sounds and personalities, the series delves into each artist’s journey, their craft and the close link to basketball.

NBA Style was launched as a community to showcase the convergence between pop culture and the NBA. It showcases the many ways that the league and its players influence and are influenced by music, fashion, art and entertainment. Since inception, the community has been growing tremendously to 144k+ in just over a year and generated more than 1B impressions for the 2021-22 season.