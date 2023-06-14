MxMLive with Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General, ASCI

13 Jun,2023

Readers of MxMIndia and folks in the advertising, marketing and media ecosystem know all about the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI, in short). Over the last few years, the self-regulatory body has reinvented itself with a slew of guidelines issued (including one on celebrity endorsement), tightened its guidelines on surrogate advertising, and embraced the ever-growing world of influencer-led advertising.

Pradyuman Maheshwari, Editor-in-chief and Founder, MxMIndia caught up with Manisha Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary General of ASCI, via an interview conducted over Zoom a few days after the conclusion of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League, which typically sees a large number of surrogate advertisements surfacing.

