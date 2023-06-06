MTV mandates Arm Worldwide with social media mandate

05 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Arm Worldwide, the digital marketing and communications consultancy, has again retained the social media mandate for MTV India.

Speaking on this collaboration, Manas Gulati, Co-Founder and CEO, Arm Worldwide, said: “MTV India has an impressive lineup of captivating youth programs, and our team is thrilled to take ahead the association and collaborate on impactful endeavours. This renewed partnership is a proof of unwavering trust our clients have and has opened doors to new opportunities of connecting with the nation’s youth in the most innovative ways.”