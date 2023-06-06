MTV mandates Arm Worldwide with social media mandate

Today's Top Stories
- Another squabble @ The Hindu: Exit: Malini Parthasarathy, Enter: Nirmala Lakshman
- Pernod Ricard retains Wavemaker India
- Sumant Bhattacharya joins Publicis Worldwide as EVP of Strategy
- Grey appoints Ankit Mathur as Group CD
- Flipkart’s sale promoted on Times Square, NYC
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | For purists, the five-day Test is the final frontier. But does Test cricket still enthuse an IPL ka deewaana like yourself?
- Ranjona Banerji: When life & death are governed by optics
