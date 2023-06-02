Media Marketing Compliance appoints Nick Manning

Media Marketing Compliance (MMC) has announced the appointment of Nick Manning into the new role of Non-Executive Chairman, as the company gears up for the next stage in its expansion. MMC provides specialist expertise in contract compliance management and verification worldwide, enabling full adherence to agreed contractual terms by marketing agencies across all categories. It is headed in India and Southeast Asia by Shubhra Kakkar.

According to a communique, Manning’s role at MMC will be to broaden the range of the company’s services as the complexity of marketing and media continues to demand heightened independent scrutiny by advertisers, especially in Retail Media, Connected TV and Social Commerce.

Said Stephen Broderick, Managing Partner of MMC: “We are delighted that Nick has agreed to join MMC as he continues to be at the forefront of the media transparency debate. His experience will help MMC continue to adapt and develop our services, ensuring that our clients are protected in an industry that feels like it changes on a daily basis.”

Added Manning: “As marketing becomes increasingly complex, advertisers need experts to guide them to the most appropriate terms with their commercial partners and then require strong governance of contract delivery. In only three years MMC has established a strong position in its market, and I look forward to helping the company consolidate and expand its services.”