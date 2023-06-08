McDonald’s North & East evokes nostalgia with its new TVC

07 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

McDonald’s India – North and East has launched its latest TVC taking viewers down memory lane, showcasing familiarity with the brand across generations. It is conceptualised by DDB Mudra.

Talking about the launch of the TVC, Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “Our customers have fond memories associated with our brand. This TVC takes the viewers down the memory lane and helps her re-live the Joyous and ‘happy times she had with loved ones at McDonald’s. Through thoughtful gesture of care, love and reciprocity, the TVC gently touches heart and reassures that it does not take much to create and enjoy feel good delicious memorable moments at McDonald’s – ‘Kisi ka din banaane ke liye, bas dil bada hona chahiye’, We are hopeful of this resonating well with our customers.”