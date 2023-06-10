McDonald’s announces NTR Jr as its brand ambassador

09 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

McDonald’s India (West and South) announces NTR Jr as its brand ambassador. The brand launches a new TVC conceptualized by DDB Mudra, under the theme #DontExplainJustShare.

The brand has reimagined the offering of its marquee chicken range – McSpicy Fried Chicken by introducing the ‘McSpicy Chicken Sharers’ in first-time ever sharing buckets. The brand film highlights this proposition of ‘just sharing’ the McSpicy Chicken with everyone.

Arvind R.P., Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s India (West and South), said: “We are ecstatic to have NTR Jr join the McDonald’s India family as our brand ambassador. His incredible on-screen presence, charismatic personality, and relatability among the youth and families complement our vibrant brand and this new offering very well. We look forward to captivating our fans with our latest campaign that spotlights the joy of sharing our delicious McSpicy Fried Chicken with friends and family.”

Rahul Mathew’s, Chief Creative officer and Executive Director, DDB added: “In NTR Jr we have an icon who has changed how the world sees Indian cinema. And with McSpicy Chicken Sharers we’ve changed the way the consumer looks at fried chicken. We wanted to make sure that NTR Jr’s inimitable style comes through in our communication.”