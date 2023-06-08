Maruti Suzuki appoints AGL for hyperlocal marketing

07 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

AdGlobal360 (AGL), MarTech company that’s a member of Hakuhodo International, has won the mandate for managing the PAN-India Hyperlocal Marketing of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) – which would span across 3400+ Outlets across the Country.

Sharing his opinion of this burgeoning partnership, Shashank Srivastava, Sr. Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, said: “The contribution of hyperlocal marketing to our business is significant and digital leads from this program account for nearly 30% of our car sales. AdGlobal360’s are specialists in this and we are looking at a partnership that will collectively help us grow manifold. We look forward to their expertise in managing a program of this scale and delivering effectively on our expectations.”

Speaking on the win, Rakesh Yadav, CEO-AdGlobal360, added: “This is more than a win for us, since we were already managing half of Hyperlocal Marketing for MSIL. This is a validation of our expertise and the value we bring to our partners, MSIL and the Dealers. It is our promise that with our continuous investments in understanding Indian Consumers through our Sei-katsu-sha philosophy, we will keep getting better and deliver better outcomes.”