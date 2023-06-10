Marico Saffola Masala Oats partners with Zee5

09 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Marico Limited’s Saffola Masala Oats has announced its exciting new ‘Munchy Cravings Ka Karara Jawaab’ campaign to promote its Karara Crunch variant. The latest campaign in association with Zee5 revolves around TV celebrities and their ‘Karara Jawaabs’. The campaign features TV female leads Shweta Tiwari from Main Hoon Aparajita, Aishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi, Aditi Sharma from Rab Se Hai Dua, Ashi Singh from Meet and Twinkle Vasisth from Kundali Bhagya.

The collaboration will see all 5 leading ladies go live with their dynamic video bytes that will be featured on the ZEE5’s – ‘latest and Free Shows’ playlist through in-app integrations.

Gaurav Kanwal, Chief Revenue Officer – ZEE5, South Asia said: “We are happy to partner with Saffola Masala Oats for this new campaign ‘Munchy Cravings Ka Karara Jawaab’ and devise a full funnel marketing strategy across categories. With a content first approach and a strong presence across 190+ countries, it has been our endeavour to enable brands build a stronger presence and drive impact across markets. The team at ZEE5/Zee Brand Works has created a series of fun and engaging content with the leading television stars for the campaign. We will continue to evolve and innovate to provide our clientele with cutting-edge opportunities to build brand saliency and consumer engagement.”

Added Sanjay Mishra, COO- India & CEO – New Business, Marico Ltd: “We are absolutely ecstatic to partner with ZEE5 and bring to our consumers a campaign with witty answers and a wholesome snacking experience. Through this collaboration, we aim to reach a wider audience and appeal to them with the irresistible crunch of our Karara Crunch range while delivering quirky content. The partnership between Saffola Masala Oats Karara Crunch and ZEE5 is a testament to both the brand’s commitment to enhance consumer experiences and ensure that every snacking moment becomes a delightful experience.”