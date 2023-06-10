Mahesh Babu to be brand ambassador for Techno Paints

09 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Techno Paints appoints film actor Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador for two years. It will go for massive national retail expansion.

Said Akuri Srinivas Reddy, Founder of Fortune Group which owns Techno Paints brand: “For the past 22 years, we have been successful in offering quality paints and quality painting services to business to business (B2B) segment. We executed over 1,000 projects in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and rest of the country. Prince Mahesh Babu’s image as youth icon will help our company to expand. We are extremely confident of establishing ourselves in the Indian retail paints market.”