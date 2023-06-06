Kyoorius Creative Awards held

05 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Kyoorius announced the winners of the 2023 Kyoorius Creative Awards held last Friday in Mumbai.

Post a two-week virtual jury session, and a two-day in-person judging offsite in Alibag, off Mumbai, that brought the entire 45+ member jury together, 290 entries were shortlisted as winners of a Baby Elephant.

Of these Baby Elephant winners, 81 entries were awarded Blue Elephants, while one entry was awarded a Brass Elephant for the Creativity for Good category. There were no Black Elephant winners at the 2023 Kyoorius Creative Awards.

Five entries were awarded Purple Elephants for the ZEE Equality Award presented by Indian Creative Women.

Over 3200 entries were submitted this year to the Kyoorius Creative Awards. The entries come from 381 entrants from 286 companies, including brands, network agencies, independent agencies, creative hotshops, media agencies, production houses, PR firms, event and activation agencies, and even freelancers.

Said Rajesh Kejriwal, founder and CEO, Kyoorius: “My heartfelt congratulations to all the winners this year. The jury debated, deliberated and discussed each entry before them through our comprehensive four-round judging process. While it’s disappointing that there was no Black Elephant winner this year, I do hope this acts as a catalyst for truly disruptive creative work in the future.”

The tenth edition of the Kyoorius Creative Awards also commemorated Padma Bhushan music composer, record producer, singer, songwriter, musician, multi-instrumentalist and philanthropist, AR Rahman, with the Master of Creativity award. Instituted in 2018, the Master of Creativity award recognises a stalwart who has continuously contributed to make the marketing and communication industry more creative in whatever they do.

Presented by Zee, the 2023 Kyoorius Creative Awards Night brought together an audience spanning the advertising, broadcast, communications, digital, marketing, media and pub*lishing industries from across India to celebrate the best of Indian creativity.