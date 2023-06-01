KwikFix Auto appoints Kodo Studio as creative agency

01 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Automotive aggregator KwikFix Auto has joined forces with Kodo Studio creative agency, in a partnership that is set to reshape the automotive marketing landscape. The collaboration brings Sreejith Kodoth, Founder & Creative Director, Kodo Studio on board as the Senior Creative Director, KwikFix Auto.

In an era where brands strive to leave a lasting impression, this strategic alliance between KwikFix Auto and Kodo Studio aims to deliver marketing solutions that will captivate audiences and transform the automotive repair market.

Said Manshi Modi Chandarana, Co-Founder, KwikFix Auto: “Sreejith Kodoth is a creative genius, and we are thrilled to have him on board as our Senior Creative Director,” “With Kodo Studio’s expertise in crafting visionary campaigns, we are poised to revolutionize the way the industry approaches marketing and branding.”

The partnership between KwikFix Auto and Kodo Studio marks a pivotal moment in the company’s journey to transform and organize the automotive repair market in India. By leveraging the combined expertise and creative vision of both entities, they will shape the future of automotive marketing, pushing boundaries, and redefining industry standards.