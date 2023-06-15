Keeping it simple works for Jaago Re & Tiger Anthem

14 Jun,2023

By Sanjeev Kotnala

Most of us have an issue with opportunistic Cause Marketing and pseudo-Purpose-led brand campaigns. And many of us share Prathap Suthan’s sarcasm when he writes about the advertising industry’s hypersensitivity to hopeless global causes in the month of June – primarily for awards, easily identifiable with the timing, efforts, scale and design. However, some of us still hang on to the hope that there are a few brands which keep it simple, while working on an identified cause consistently and diligently. They are in it for an extended period , where they explore it from different angles. Tata Tea- ‘ Jaago Re ‘ and Ariel- ‘ Share the load’ are two examples of cause/purpose-led marketing campaigns with an excellent brand fit. Additionally, they have longevity that has been explored by the brand.

What makes JAAGO RE work.

Good cause marketing must have an almost direct brand/service relationship. In the case of Tea- strongly associated as an early morning beverage – Jaago Re- Wake Up is such a simple and strong statement- an excellent brand fit. The audience can completely relate to it- even though Jaago Re, in this case, is more than the Physical act of waking up.

Tata Tea has worked on Jaago Re for over 15 years and has taken it to new heights with fresh communication. There is a huge investment of time and effort after crafting the idea .

It addresses issues relevant to the public. Things they want to act upon but don’t seem to have the initiative or solution. Issues like Corruption, Woman Empowerment, Gender inequality, Voting, Bribery and now climate change- or protecting the climate for the next generation.

The brand approach is to simplify these complex issues and provide a trigger – a thought to the audience. In a way, ask the audience to wake up and take the initiative. Take those identified small initiatives at the individual level that have the power to collectively impact the system. Because every such issue needs an individual-level action which would collectively converge into ground-level movement, the change would happen.

The ‘Jaago Re’ campaign has been fully focussed. There is always a scenario build-up (reminder of the situation) and a call for action. The suggested initiatives (solutions) are relatable, and the solutions seem to be practical and practicable. There is always an element that shouts there is no need to wait for things to happen.

Tata Tea Pushes New Climate Change Initiatives.

‘ Alarm Bajne Se Pehle Jaago Re’ pushed for proactive behaviour. ‘ Power of 49′ reminded women of their voting power and how they could make a difference in the general election. The weakest link in the campaign was Soch Badlo ‘, which seemed more preachy but asked the audience to see things from a different perspective. ‘ Khilana Bandh Pilana Shuru’ suggested fighting corruption with a strong direct call for action.

These campaigns had a solid link to Tata tea, and the Umbrella Brand ‘TATA’, with its image and trust, further strengthened the idea. The campaigns were not mere visual fantasies but had strong digital and ground-level support. Thus, the campaign remained impactful and relevant for the masses.

Tata Tea Jaago Re Climate Change Imitative.

The latest Tata Tea ‘ Jaago Re Climate Change’ campaign brilliantly uses well-known nursery rhymes at a school function. The nursery rhymes are tweaked for the message. It strikes a chord with the audience. They all remember these rhymes and recognise the change. The message that the next generation will have to pay the price of the current generation’s actions and inaction is starkly delivered with impact and simplicity.

One can safely presume that the Tata. Tea campaigns will not be able to create a mass movement or make many people act. However, you can not ignore the efforts and relentless pursuit of simplistic solutions. In this case, the communications and the creative device of Nursery Rhymes work to create impactful awareness.

The Jaago Re site, in addition to asking people to pledge action (Pledges now reaching 50K!), shares ways people can be part of the solution. These are simple solutions like saving energy at home, planting trees, sustainable green commuting, reducing waste, using eco-friendly products and recycling.

Tata Tea addressed the climate change issue earlier, asking the current generation to act. In that case, the instigator was a child. However, the Nursery rhyme is far more impactful.

No doubt, Jaago Re is an impactful, relevant and successful campaign. The only grudge that one has is the annual re-evaluation and shifting of the targeted issue. But, then, it is what the brand needs to do.

KEEPING IT SIMPLE – TIGER ANTHEM BY TOI

Another cause marketing! Hopefully a sustained effort.

The Tiger Anthem ‘ Meet my Mom ‘ by The Times of India has crossed 100 Mn views in a fortnight across platforms and going strong. It is part of the ‘Saving Our Stripes’ campaign on the 50th year of Project Tiger, supported across print and digital mediums. TOI- the media giant had used every possible way and media under its banner to highlight and build interest in the subject before the Anthem was released. These included contests, User-generated content, interviews, articles, podcast and exciting use of cartoons.

TOI has hit an emotional chord with the audience by using the powerful bond of a mother and her child. As it is future-looking, the anthem has very peepy and simple lyrics that should interest the young audience- expected to take the initiative further. It not only shows that the animals must co-exist, but it also shows the young mind that the relationship between a mother and her child is independent of the species. The cub is as innocent and unaware of the dangers, and the true threat to them is us, the humans.

Complicate At Your Own Risk.

Zomato’s recent Kachra TVC is a case in point, where the brand picked up a cause and blotched it up due to insensitivities. There is a lot the brands must consider in today’s world while approaching a cause with a social divide. Here is an excellent article, ‘ Brands Navigating The Social class divide- lessons in Sensitivity from past campaigns’ by Hamsini Shivakumar and Prabhjot Singh Gambir. There is always a possibility to filter the communication through SMEAR INDEX , checking for possible backlash. However, know that the intent does not count, and irrespective of your best efforts, some part of the audience will always be objections to the creative. Then, the brand should be able to take a stand.

Net-Net

Keeping it simple works in most communication. And for cause led/purpose-led marketing, one needs to be clear about the objective and the association and be willing to invest time and effort sustainably. There is no point in fooling the audience- ‘Yeh Public Hai Saab Kuch Jaanti Hai, Saab Kuch Samjhati Hai’ (the public knows and understands everything). And when so many brands have been trying to leverage half-baked June ideas, the public knows how to differentiate and tell. Cause marketing needs time and repeated strikes. It requires a ‘Sau Sunnarki Not Eek Lohar Ki’ ( needs multiple strikes, nudges like a goldsmith and not a hard hit like a blacksmith).

So, there is nothing wrong with cause/purpose marketing if you can do justice to it.