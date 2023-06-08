Jyoti Malladi takes up new role of Managing Director, Research, Ipsos

By Our Staff

Jyoti Malladi has taken up the new role of Managing Director-Research, Ipsos India.

In this role, her responsibilities will include cluster business management, driving Audience Measurement business strategy, and setting up of the media analytics hub in India, that will support the entire APEC Region for Ipsos. Her role also includes providing greater thrust to the media and telecom business.

Speaking about the plethora of services under Audience Measurement (AUM) and its distinction, Malladi said: “In an increasingly multi-touch world, we want to help clients gauge the efficacy of their content and advertising. We would like to help marketers passively estimate the number and profile of people exposed to media and advertising content through various media. Our distinct measurement solutions cover viewing (TV/video), listening (radio), reading, out of home, and cross-platform/ digital media.”

Added Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India: “Audience Measurement features among our key areas of focus and growth this fiscal and through 2025. We see a huge untapped potential across a range of sectors and clients, and Malladi is best suited to steer and leverage these opportunities. For a global brand like Ipsos, learnings from evolved markets and global experts come handy for local adaptation.”