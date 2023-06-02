JioMart & L&K Saatchi & Saatchi collaborate

02 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has put out the next installation in its ‘Shopping Aisa, India Jaisa’ campaign for JioMart. The two-film campaign taps into this consumer behaviour to bring alive the shopping experience that JioMart on WhatsApp offers all its shoppers.

Said Kartik Smetacek, Jt. NCD at L&K Saatchi and Saatchi: “As if we weren’t already spending too much time on WhatsApp, JioMart has now made it possible to also shop there. In a way that’s simple, seamless, and intuitive. That’s what the films demo in a fun and entertaining way.”