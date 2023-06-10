Jagran Josh ties up with Embassy of the United States

09 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Jagran Josh, education and career website under the wing of Jagran New Media, collaborates with the Embassy of the United States to launch a student awareness campaign ‘Yes You Can! Study in the US’. The video campaign series seeks to shed light on the intricacies of getting a U.S. visa for students and empower aspiring students with the right knowledge and resources.

The ‘Yes You Can! Study in the US’ campaign by Jagranjosh.com will span across three weeks. Being the one-stop resource platform for education, Jagran Josh aims to empower students with credible information when it comes to competitive exams, job opportunities, and different career-related aspects. Now, with this campaign, the education website elevates this commitment to guide students aspiring to go overseas for higher education.

Rajesh Upadhyay, Editor In Chief and Sr. Vice President, Jagran New Media, said: “We’re delighted to collaborate with the Embassy of the United States for the student awareness campaign. Our mutual goal of empowering students with factual knowledge and resources aligns perfectly. We believe that together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of aspiring students by opening doors to a world of opportunities. Through this partnership, we aim to provide students with insights to help them attain their academic and career-related aspirations.”