IDPL rolls out ScreenBox

02 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

IndiaDotcom Digital Private, Limited (IDPL), formerly known as Zee Digital, has announced the launch of its entertainment portal ScreenBox.in. The platform will offer coverage from the world of showbiz across various genres, including World Cinema, Bollywood, Hollywood, Regional Cinema, OTT, TV and music industry.

Speaking on the market demand in terms of news content consumption, Roshan Tamang, Chief Content Officer, IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited, said: “Video is now the preferred format of content on Digital. However, classic film journalism in text format is also hard to beat. So ScreenBox.in was born to be a perfect blend of both. We hope our users will be delightfully engaged with an innovative coverage of happenings from the world of entertainment.”

Added Shridhar Mishra, CRO, IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited: “IDPL has been consistent in delivering programme content package as per the market demand. The launch of video-first website ‘ScreenBox’ will also encourage stakeholders and advertisers to strengthen visibility in terms of branding via video during different timeslots throughout the day.”