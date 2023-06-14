Ideacafe.agency bolsters leadership team

12 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Ideacafe.agency started by Nabendu Bhattacharyya serial entrepreneur and angel investor, hires a host of key senior people to build ideas and content across all spectrums of brand communication.

Divesh Jadhav has been appointed as Creative Director to reinforce and strengthen the creative capabilities of the agency. Raj Mohanty an industry veteran of more than two decades with rich experience and expertise in the industry joins the ideacafe team as Vice President. In the East Sunny Sharma joins the team as Client servicing Director and Business Head East. In the West Mitesh Darji comes on board as Client servicing Director. In the South, Pavankumar Makani joins the ideacafe team from Madison Media as Branch Head Bangalore and will drive business from the agency’s Bangalore office.