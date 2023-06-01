Id8 Media Solutions wins mandate for Amore Gelato

01 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Id8 media solutions has won the integrated marketing mandate for Amore Gelato. As a part of the partnership, Id8 will drive the strategy for the creative, digital and public relations and Social Media planning for Amore Gelato the Italian ice cream brand.

Said Tanya Swetta, CEO and co-founder of Id8 media solutions: “At Id8 media solutions, our core services are built on the grounds of creating meaningful solutions for our partners. We are delighted to lend our expertise to Amore Gelato, a brand that has been born out of a passion and love for creating authentic Italian Gelato and has been serving up these delights since 2006 in India. The key focus will be to engage with our customers across all strata and age groups. We will leverage our expertise in Integrated Marketing to bring awareness of the brand across the country and globally. We have a vision to create India’s first Italian Gelato brand with a nationwide loyal audience.”

Yasser Ali, CEO and Co-founder of Amore Gelato added: “We are happy to announce id8 media solutions as our integrated media partners. They come with a strong experience and a great reputation for delivering exceptional results for over two decades through an integrated marketing approach. Amore Gelato was born out of the passion to bring the authentic taste of Italian gelato to India, we’re excited to work with a team that is just as passionate about their work and look forward to a longstanding and successful association.”