HSBC unveils new campaign with Virat

07 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

HSBC India has unveiled its latest advertising campaign featuring its new brand influencer, Virat Kohli. The campaign is titled ‘My Account Starts Today’ and will run across media formats.

Commenting on the association, Sandeep Batra, Head, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India, said: “Our collaboration with Virat Kohli reflects HSBC’s deep-rooted positive sentiments and unwavering commitment to India. With our extensive range of products and services, we are strategically positioned to support multiple facets of India’s economy, poised for enduring growth. This campaign serves as a testament to our dedication to growth and our aspiration to become the preferred international financial partner for our clients.”

On the campaign, Jaswinder Sodhi, Head of Customer Proposition, Digital and Marketing- Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India said, “The campaign holds a special place in our hearts as it resonates with our core purpose of ‘Opening up a world of opportunity’. In India, cricket’s ability to transcend boundaries seamlessly integrates with our objective. Through the campaign, we are reiterating our dedication to provide new opportunities to our clients. As a brand we are committed to long-term success, investing in the growth and forging an emotional connection with our customers.