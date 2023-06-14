Haldiram’s rolls out new campaign

12 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Haldiram’s launches its new campaign to promote their Ready-to-Eat (RTE) food packets.

As part of the campaign, Haldiram’s aims to provide Indians with a healthy range of RTE food options, including popular curries like Dal Makhani, delightful combos like Rajma & Rice, and convenient instant cups like Poha and Upma, among others.

Divya Batra, Head of Marketing at Haldiram’s said: “Haldiram’s is an integral part of every household, serving as a staple brand for dry snacks and instant foods. Understanding the emotional connection that the Indian masses share with Haldiram’s on every occasion, we wanted to ensure that they never miss out on our astounding flavours, even when they are away from home. That’s why we encourage them to carry their favorite RTE foods from Haldiram’s by simply asking them, ‘Haldiram’s Pack Kiya Kya?'”