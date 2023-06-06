Grey appoints Ankit Mathur as Group CD

06 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Grey Group India has announced the appointment of Ankit Mathur as Group Creative Director for its Mumbai office. He will be based in Mumbai and will report to Sandipan Bhattacharyya, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer – South Asia. Mathur’s last stint was with Dentsu Webchutney as a Creative Director.

Said Sandipan Bhattacharyya- Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer – South Asia: “We’ve been walking the talk on hybrid creative solutions for a while now and demonstrating how the future agency is one where diverse skillsets come together and create ideas for a digital-first world. Ankit has a great blend of strategic prowess, creative purpose and craft to add to the amazing mash-up of talent we have at GREY. He’s totally ready to make some deep dents in the creative universe and he’s found just the right place!”