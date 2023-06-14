Grapes wins digital mandate of Origin Tea

13 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Grapes, an integrated communications agency, onboards OT India, from the house of Origin Tea Collective, a wellness tea brand.

As per the mandate, Grapes will be handling the brand’s overall social media communications and media responsibilities, along with influencer marketing and e-commerce initiatives. The scope of work also expands to include product shoots and certain offline content development for the brand.

Said Gulshan Kumar Magon, Founder, Chairman and CEO, OT India: “India is a heritage rich country with a huge tea-loving consumer base, who take the tea business very seriously. Well, so do we! Which is why we are thrilled to reach this audience who appreciates our commitment to excellence. We are confident in Grapes’ expertise and their innovative approach to assist us in this endeavour.”

Added Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Grapes: “The Indian consumer is undergoing a fundamental shift in income and consumption structure. With the High Income and Upper/Middle Income households primed to increase by 5% and 13% respectively by 2030, the consumers are becoming more quality-conscious, with a focus on design and aesthetics of the products. I believe that OT India is uniquely positioned to cater to these evolving consumer preferences with its premium mass market products. So, by leveraging strategic and engaging content, we plan to foster a deeper connection between OT India and its target audience, ultimately driving brand awareness and customer engagement.”