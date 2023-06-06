Flipkart’s sale promoted on Times Square, NYC

06 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

What’s a big bang sale of Indian e-commerce major doing by spending top dollars for a billboard on Times Square. And this is not outside the Times of India building in Mumbai or New Delhi, but the original one in New York City. Why? Well, we don’t know. But it’s all about creating an impact, and we guess the folks in the Bengaluru-headquartered company think this could grab the right eyeballs.

The occasion: The ‘Big End of Season Sale’ event, hopes to bring close to 200,000 sellers and more than 10,000 + brands The brand: Flipkart Speaking about the event, Abhishek Maloo, Senior Director, Flipkart Fashion said, “At Flipkart, the ‘End of Season Sale’ is truly a festival for us and is an opportunity to bring joy to stakeholders across our ecosystem. This season, the festival is the biggest fashion celebration and we decided to channel this into our advertising endeavours. For the first time ever, we’re extending the shopping euphoria across oceans, all the way to Times Square. Season after season, this event has received immense appreciation from customers across India, unlocking tremendous growth for the sellers and brands on our marketplace. It is our constant endeavour to provide an expansive range of the latest fashion apparel, footwear and accessories, made accessible by a seamless technology-led shopping experience. As India avails best value on the most sought after brands, we intend to enthral shoppers globally with India’s festive fervour.”