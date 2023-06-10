Dhiway unveils a new brand identity

09 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Dhiway, a blockchain technology company based out of Bangalore, has unveiled its new brand logo as part of the brand’s ongoing evolution.

Said Pradeep KP, Co-Founder & CEO, Dhiway: “Dhiways’ new logo and brand represent the company’s transition into its next chapter. We see Dhiway as an integral part of the effort to build a sustainable future for verifiable data exchange infrastructure. We focus on robust, scalable products based on open standards that enable data interoperability. Changing the status quo and reimagining the digital future are big challenges. Of course, we understand that we do not have everything figured out. But we are heading in the right direction”.

Says Satish Mohan, Co-Founder & CTO, Dhiway: “There is an emerging need to provide a robust infrastructure which will work at scale to address the trust deficit in digital transactions,” “The CORD project offers a protocol for discovery and engagement with verifiable data streams. The exercise of rebranding was not just about logos and icons – it builds a foundational narrative of our work which can be easily understood and is relatable in terms of the vision and impact.”