Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Since so many film stars are putting on better acts in TV ads than in films or OTT content, do you think the film awards should have a special category for Best Performance in a Video Commercial?

07 Jun,2023

This was meant to be a question, and our Wizard with Words has now given us a task. Read all about it in the response by Dr Bhaskar Das in the June 7 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar or click here: https://www.mxmindia.com/category/columns/das-ka-dum/

Q. Since so many film stars are putting on better acts in TV ads than in films or OTT content, do you think the film awards should have a special category for Best Performance in a Video Commercial?

A. Interesting idea. In fact IAA India chapter has a category of award for the Brand Ambassador of the Year. But it doesn’t directly evaluate performance of stars on some predetermined parameters, as in the case of film awards.

One can’t deny that it requires skill to enact a script in 30/45 seconds and capture the essence of a communication in the most impactful manner.

I have a suggestion: why not MxM start the award and get some first-mover advantage!