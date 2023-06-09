Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | In the first few years of the IPL, one looked forward to creatives from the likes of Vodafone or the colas. In 2023, save Dream11, one didn’t find a commercial one could look forward to? IPL fatigue? Or the regulars don’t have monies to spend on advertising?

Q. In the first few years of the IPL, one looked forward to creatives from the likes of Vodafone or the colas. In 2023, save Dream11, one didn’t find a commercial one could look forward to? IPL fatigue? Or the regulars don’t have monies to spend on advertising?

A. You have in fact provided answer in your question itself. The reasons are a combination of factors like business sentiments are lukewarm, albeit degrees of impact are different for different sectors, marketing expenses, accordingly, under stringent scrutiny, smart-up funding has been slow or gaming companies coming under government scanner, etc.

There is no fatigue of concern so IPL is concerned if one goes by audience expansion. Yes, some advertisers might want to avoid clutter but rates per 10 seconds have gone up also. But that does not explain a winter in communication flow as IPL is only for 60 days in a year. So I feel it is the overall business sentiment have contributed to the prevailing drought in campaigns. Hope it gets over soon.