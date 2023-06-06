Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | For purists, the five-day Test is the final frontier. But does Test cricket still enthuse an IPL ka deewaana like yourself?

Q. For purists, the five-day Test is the final frontier. But does Test cricket still enthuse an IPL ka deewaana like yourself?

A. In the context of your question, I recall Mark Twain once commented that “rumours of my death have been greatly exaggerated”. The same could perhaps be said for Test cricket, which, in recent times has risen from its ashes and proved wrong many naysayers of the format. We have seen it’s evidence in the India-Australia series, in the New Zealand-England series and then with Sri Lanka. They were no less exciting than IPL matches.

I admit that the South Africa and West Indies series attracted less crowds, but to say that days of Test cricket are numbered, might be a sweeping conclusion. It’s true that the small formats of the game suits the hurly-burly life of the younger generation, but ICC is trying to inject some new lease of life to the Test cricket- one of them being the Test Cricket World Championship.

Finally, as a journalist, you would be able to appreciate that a short format article has appeal to some segments of an audience. But that doesn’t mean that long format articles have no takers. If the current attention span of You Tube viewers is barely two minutes, then the binge viewing of OTT platforms would have been dead by now.