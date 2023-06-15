DangleAds Technologies hires to drive company growth

15 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

DangleAds Technologies appoints Himanshu Singhal as the company’s Vice President of Sales – APAC.

In his new role, Himanshu will be responsible for leading business operations in the APAC region and will be driving revenue growth. He will work closely with the company’s leadership to develop and execute strategic sales initiatives, build partnerships with clients/publishers, and identify new business opportunities.

Said Pulkit Narayan – Founder and CEO of DangleAds: “We are thrilled to have Himanshu Singhal on board as our new VP of Sales (APAC),” Currently, DangleAds is focused on building & scaling its in-house Programmatic Platform – AudienceConnect.AI where we have onboarded various ad exchanges and direct publisher partnerships to make supply available through Display, Rich Media and Video as well as making inventories available for ConnectedTV. The global expansion strategy with new offices in Europe, United Kingdom, UAE, Singapore and India along with multiple strong hirings further empowers the team to offer its services worldwide with an unwavering contribution to the field of digital advertising. We look forward to working with Himanshu to take DangleAds Technologies to new heights.”