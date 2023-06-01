Dainik Bhaskar picks up Concept

01 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Dainik Bhaskar has launched in Mumbai. Concept agency has been mandated to manage the brand.

Concept Communication brings with it deep knowledge subject categories coupled with a thorough understanding of the consumers’ spectrum that influence and impact its PR solutions something that matches Dainik Bhaskar’s current set of requirements – to do with their launch and future sustenance.

Commenting on the win, Vivek Suchanti, Chairman and Managing Director of Concept Communications, said: “Dainik Bhaskar Group and Concept Group have a long-standing association. Trust of brands like Dainik Bhaskar, one of India’s premier brands, is of paramount importance. We are naturally very happy that they have chosen us to partner with them with such a prestigious launch. We look forward to creating a targeted and effective solution for the brand.”

Kailash Agarwal, Managing Director of Bhaskar Prakashan Pvt Ltd, added: “We are on a journey to expand our footprint across the country and consolidate our current position of No 1 newspaper. We were looking for strong partners who could help us launch the brand in Mumbai. We found the team Concept both insightful and proactive. We believe that they are the right partners for us in our journey.”