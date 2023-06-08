Croma rolls out Back to Campus campaign

07 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Croma has launched a series of digital films as part of its Back to Campus campaign. The engaging films embody the spirit of Gen Z students and the vital role electronics play in their lives. The films seamlessly integrate laptops, tablets, smartphones, smart watches, headphones, and earphones, showcasing Croma’s commitment to providing a wide range of options to cater to the diverse needs of students.

Conceptualized by the in-house creative team at Croma, directed by Jeet Lotia, and executed by Useful Garbage Creations, the digital films highlight the campaign’s theme, ‘We Got You.’

Said Shibashish Roy, Chief Operating Officer, Croma: “The beginning of an academic year is a time filled with possibilities and endless opportunities,”. “We recognize the significance of this transition in the lives of students and want to assure them that even though everything is about to change, we will always be there for them. Our tagline — #WeGotYou – embodies this sentiment as well as our commitment to providing the best products and a seamless shopping experience as they embark on this new leg of their journey. So, whether you’re looking for a laptop or a wireless headphone, a smartphone, or a tablet, know that we will always have your back.”